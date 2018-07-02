Oscars: Academy Conducting 8 Sci-Tech Investigations for Awards Consideration

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is conducting eight scientific and technical investigations for consideration in next year's 91st Academy Awards.

These include systems for the creation of motion graphics for motion picture content; remote, distributed, secure and collaborative review frameworks of dailies and sequences; 2D, multilayer, raster, image editing and digital paint systems; and dense-mesh accurate animated facial geometry capture.

The list is rounded out by texture layout toolsets, sequence-based paint and rotoscoping toolsets, capture of facial appearance for photorealistic rendering, and lavalier microphones.

Each year these investigations are made public so individuals and companies with claims of innovation within these areas will have the opportunity to submit achievements for review. The deadline to submit entries is July 18.

The committee will meet in the fall to vote on recommendations to the Academy’s Board of Governors, which will make the final awards decisions.

The Scientific and Technical Awards presentation will be held on Feb. 9.