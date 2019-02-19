11:50am PT by Carolyn Giardina
Oscars: Listen to 'Behind the Screen' Podcasts With Nominees Including 'A Star is Born,' 'Bohemian Rhapsody' and More
Since launching last fall, The Hollywood Reporter's Behind the Screen podcast series has featured conversations with cinematographers, editors, pros in sound and VFX and other artists behind the making of motion pictures. Here are some of these podcasts, with guests that received Academy Award nominations and will be at the Dolby Theater on Sunday for the 91st Academy Awards.
Alfonso Cuaron (Roma), best picture, best director, best original screenplay and best cinematography — LISTEN
Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Peter Ramsey (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), best animated feature — LISTEN
Matty Libatique (A Star Is Born), best cinematography — LISTEN
John Ottman (Bohemian Rhapsody), best film editing — LISTEN
Steve Morrow (A Star Is Born), best sound mixing — LISTEN
Paul Lambert (First Man), best visual effects — LISTEN
Paul Massey (Bohemian Rhapsody), best sound mixing — LISTEN
Rich Moore and Phil Johnston (Ralph Breaks the Internet), best animated feature — LISTEN
Jimmy Chin (Free Solo) best documentary feature — LISTEN
Carolyn GiardinaTHRnews@thr.com CGinLA