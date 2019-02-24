Oscars: 'Black Panther's Hannah Beachler Featured in 'Behind the Screen' Podcast

Beachler, the first African American to be nominated for an Oscar in production design talks about 'Black Panther' and her Academy Awards experience.

In this episode, Black Panther production designer Beachler talks about her historic nomination, work creating the expansive world of Wakanda in the nominated film, her career and her Oscar season experiences.

In addition to Black Panther, which received seven Academy Award nominations, Beachler previously collaborated with director Ryan Coogler on Creed and Fruitvale Station. Her production design credits also include Barry Jenkins’ Best Picture Oscar-winning film, Moonlight, Beyoncé’s Lemonade, and Todd Haynes’ upcoming Dry Run.

