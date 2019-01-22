Oscars: 'Black Panther's' Hannah Beachler Becomes First African-American Production Design Nominee

She first worked with helmer Ryan Coogler on 'Fruitvale Station.'

Hannah Beachler became the first African-American nominated for an Oscar in production design Tuesday.

Her nomination comes for Marvel hit Black Panther, for which she created the fictional world of Wakanda, which involved extensive research in South Africa. In the category, she's nominated alongside set decorator Jay Hart.

An Ohio native, Beachler first worked with Black Panther director Ryan Coogler on his first feature, 2013 indie Fruitvale Station, which went on to win awards including Sundance's grand jury prize and audience award.

Her credits include Barry Jenkins' best-picture winner Moonlight, Rocky film Creed and Beyonce's Lemonade.

Also nominated for the Oscar in production designer are Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton, for The Favourite; Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas, for First Man; John Myhre and Gordon Sim, for Mary Poppins Returns; and Eugenio Caballero and Barbara Enriquez, for Roma.