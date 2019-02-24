Oscars: 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Tops Sound Editing, Mixing Categories

It was the first Academy Award for nominees John Warhurst, Nina Hartstone, Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali.

Bohemian Rhapsody's sound editing and mixing teams won Oscars for their celebration of Freddie Mercury and Queen, Sunday at the 91st Academy Awards.

Trophies went to the sound editing team of John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone, and the sound mixing team of Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali. It was the first Academy Award for all five honorees. Massey had seven prior nominations. It was the second nom for Cavagin; and the first for Warhurst, Hartstone and Casali.

In making Bohemian Rhapsody, the sound teams incorporated original Queen tracks, including those from its performance at 1985's Live Aid concert, which is featured as the film's finale.

In sound editing, Bohemian Rhapsody topped a field that included Black Panther, First Man, A Quiet Place and Roma. The sound mixing noms also included Black Panther, First Man, Roma and A Star is Born.