Oscars: 'Bombshell' Wins Makeup and Hair Styling Award

Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro and Anne Morgan accept the award for best makeup and hairstyling.

It was the second Academy Award for Kazu Hiro, and the first for Vivian Baker and Anne Morgan.

The team that convincingly transformed Charlize Theron into journalist and former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly in Bombshell won the Oscar for achievement in makeup and hairstyling on Sunday.

Statuettes went to prosthetic makeup designer Kazu Hiro, who won his first Oscar in 2018 for turning an unrecognizable Gary Oldman into Winston Churchill for Joe Wright’s Darkest Hour; first-time nominee Vivian Baker, makeup department head; and first-time nominee Anne Morgan, hair department head.

This was the first year that this category had five nominees instead of the usual three. Bombshell was nominated alongside Joker, Judy, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and 1917.