1:58pm PT by Carolyn Giardina
Oscars: Hear from the Crafts Nominees in The Hollywood Reporter's 'Behind the Screen' Podcast
Since launching in October, The Hollywood Reporter's Behind the Screen podcast series has featured conversations with cinematographers, editors, and other artists behind the making of motion pictures. Here are some of our podcasts with guests that received Academy Award nominations on Tuesday.
Alfonso Cuaron (Roma), best picture, best director, best original screenplay and best cinematography — LISTEN
Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Peter Ramsey (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), best-animated feature — LISTEN
Rich Moore and Phil Johnston (Ralph Breaks the Internet), best-animated feature — LISTEN
John Ottman (Bohemian Rhapsody), best film editing — LISTEN
Matty Libatique (A Star is Born), best cinematography — LISTEN
Paul Lambert (First Man), best visual effects — LISTEN
Steve Morrow (A Star is Born), best sound mixing — LISTEN
