Oscars: Hear from the Crafts Nominees in The Hollywood Reporter's 'Behind the Screen' Podcast

'Bohemian Rhapsody,' 'Into the Spider-Verse,' 'A Star is Born' and 'Roma' are among the featured films.

Since launching in October, The Hollywood Reporter's Behind the Screen podcast series has featured conversations with cinematographers, editors, and other artists behind the making of motion pictures. Here are some of our podcasts with guests that received Academy Award nominations on Tuesday.

Alfonso Cuaron (Roma), best picture, best director, best original screenplay and best cinematography — LISTEN

Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Peter Ramsey (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), best-animated feature — LISTEN

Rich Moore and Phil Johnston (Ralph Breaks the Internet), best-animated feature — LISTEN

John Ottman (Bohemian Rhapsody), best film editing — LISTEN

Matty Libatique (A Star is Born), best cinematography — LISTEN

Paul Lambert (First Man), best visual effects — LISTEN

Steve Morrow (A Star is Born), best sound mixing — LISTEN