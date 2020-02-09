Oscars: 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Collects Production Design Honors

It was the first Oscar for Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh.

The meticulous work to create 1969 Los Angeles in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood won the Oscar in production design Sunday at the 92nd Academy Awards.

It was the first nomination and first Academy Award for production designer Barbara Ling and the second Oscar for set decorator Nancy Haigh, who previously received a statuette for Bugsy.

Backstage, Ling lamented that “L.A. is not a preservation city, never has been. Now there’s been a nonstop movement of apartment building and glass towers. … What we did will be impossible to do next year. It’s unfortunate. We hope this will bring some nostalgia back and stop things from being torn down.”

In winning the category, Once Upon a Time topped a field that included 1917, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit and Parasite.