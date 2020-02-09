Oscars: Roger Deakins Claims Second Cinematography Win for '1917'

Roger Deakins won the Oscar in cinematography for his lensing of Sam Mendes' World War I drama 1917, topping a field of nominees that included Jarin Blaschke for The Lighthouse, Rodrigo Prieto for The Irishman, Lawrence Sher for Joker and Robert Richardson for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Shot on location in the U.K., 1917 was lensed to appear as one uninterrupted take in order to create sense of real time as two British soldiers embark on a crucial mission.

This was Deakins' 15th nomination and second win, having previously claimed the statuette for Blade Runner 2049 at the 2018 Academy Awards. His nominated titles have included The Shawshank Redemption, Fargo, The Man Who Wasn't There, No Country for Old Men, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford and Skyfall.

Backstage, Deakins said he was attracted to the project from the subject matter and also the opportunity to reread with Mendes. The director and DP previously collaborated on Skyfall and Revolutionary Road. "They were all great experiences," he said.

In December, Deakins and Mendes discussed their collaboration on the war drama in an episode of THR's Behind the Screen.