Oscars: 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' Wins Best Animated Feature

With its inspiring story and fresh visual style, Sony Pictures Animation's inventive Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse won the Oscar for best animated feature, marking the first Academy Award for directors Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman, and producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. With Spider-Verse, Ramsey became the first African-American to be nominated for, and now win, an Academy Award in this category.

The best animated feature category was first presented in 2001, and Into the Spider-Verse also marks the first category win for Sony Pictures Animation, as well as the first time since 2011 (when Rango topped the field) that the award didn't go to a film from Disney or Pixar. In fact, this is only the sixth time since the category was introduced that the award didn't go to a movie from Disney or Pixar.

"Anyone can wear the mask; everyone is powerful and everyone is necessary, and that is the spirit of the movie," Ramsey has said of Spider-Man's fresh story that promotes diversity and follows African-American/Puerto Rican Brooklyn teen Miles Morales as Spider-Man.

Into the Spider-Verse topped a field of nominees that included Pixar's Incredibles 2, Disney's Ralph Breaks the Internet, Fox Searchlight's Isle of Dogs and GKIDS' Mirai.