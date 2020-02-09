Oscars: 'Toy Story 4' Named Best Animated Feature

The 'Toy Story' franchise becomes the first to win two Oscars in the animated feature category.

Disney/Pixar's Toy Story 4 on Sunday won the Oscar for best animated feature, making the Toy Story franchise the first to win two Academy Awards in the category since it was first awarded in 2002. Toy Story 3 won the category in 2011.

The honor went to director Josh Cooley, who previously earned a nomination for the screenplay for Pixar's Inside Out and for which Toy Story 4 marks his solo feature directorial debut; producer Mark Nielsen, a first-time nominee; and Jonas Rivera, who previously won an Oscar for producing Inside Out.

Accepting the award, Cooley said, "We hope your adventures with Woody and Buzz made growing up a little easier."

“I think it’s such an honor that this is the fourth film," he added backstage. "It’s a testament to how rich those characters are. ... It’s a story about a guy who is afraid to be replaced. At a certain point, everyone feels that. ... What we did with Woody in this one, [we] put him in a place where he could have a second lease on life.”

In its first year in the animation race, Netflix had a penetrating impact on the category, with nominations for the streaming service's first original animated feature production, the Santa Claus origin story Klaus, and the French animated drama I Lost My Body, which Netflix acquired after it became the first animated film to win the Nespresso Gran Prize last year at Cannes.

This year's nominees also included DreamWorks Animation's How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World and Laika's Missing Link.