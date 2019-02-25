Oscars: What the Crafts Nominees are Doing Next

One of the 'Bohemian Rhapsody' sound winners is working on 'Cats,' and 'Cold War's' Polish cinematographer is making his first U.S. movie with Charlie Kaufman.

Following Sunday's Academy Awards, many of the crafts nominees are already at work on their next films. Here's a look at what's next for some of them.

Bohemian Rhapsody’s Academy Award winning supervising sound editor John Warhurst is already at work on another musical film, Tom Hooper’s Cats, starring Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, James Corden, Idris Elba, Ian McKellen and Judi Dench.

Rerecording mixer Paul Massey, who won an Oscar for Bohemian Rhapsody, is mixing James Mangold’s Ford v. Ferrari, starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon.

On Sunday, Black Panther’s Hannah Beachler became the first African American to win an Oscar in production design. She’s currently working on Todd Haynes’ Dry Run.

Visual effects supervisor Paul Lambert of VFX house DNEG—who won consecutive Oscars for First Man and Blade Runner 2049—is reteaming with his Blade Runner helmer Denis Villeneuve on Dune.

Nominee Lukasz Zal—the 37-year-old Polish cinematographer of Cold War—is prepping to shoot his first motion picture for the U.S., Charlie Kaufman’s I’m thinking of Ending Things starring Brie Larson and Jesse Plemons. Kaufman is writing and directing this adaptation of Iain Reid’s book for Netflix. The book tells the story of a woman who is rethinking her relationship and life.

Caleb Deschanel, who received his sixth Oscar nomination for Germany’s Never Look Away, is the cinematographer on Jon Favreau’s anticipated The Lion King, which is slated to open July 19.

Coming off his Academy Award nomination for editing BlacKkKlansman, Barry Alexander Brown will direct the feature film Son of the South, commencing principal photography in Montgomery, Alabama next month. Brown also wrote the screenplay. Spike Lee, who won an Oscar for BlacKkKlansman's screenplay, is executive producing the film with Brown, his longtime editor.

Another editor, John Ottman, who won an Oscar on Sunday for Bohemian Rhapsody, tells The Hollywood Reporter that he is looking for a project to direct.

Benjamin A. Burtt, Oscar nominated supervising sound editor on Black Panther, is currently working on Secret Life of Pets 2 and then will begin work on Top Gun: Maverick.

Domee Shi, the first woman to helm a Pixar short, won an Oscar on Sunday as writer-director of Disney/Pixar’s animated short Bao. She’s currently developing a feature project out of Pixar, slated for a 2022 release.

Animated short nominee Louise Bagnall, who wrote and directed Late Afternoon out of Ireland’s Cartoon Saloon, is now assistant directing The Breadwinner director and Cartoon Saloon co-founder Nora Twomey’s next feature, My Father’s Dragon.