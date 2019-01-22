Oscars: What You Need to Know About the Crafts Nominees

There were some significant milestones, as well as double nominations and other notable mentions, in the crafts categories when the Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday morning.

As previously reported, Hannah Beachler became the first African-American nominated for a production design Oscar for her work on Black Panther (she was nominated with set decorator Jay Hart). Meanwhile, Peter Ramsey — who directed Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse with Bob Persichetti and Rodney Rothman — became the first African-American nominated in the best animated feature category.

Costume designer Sandy Powell received her 13th and 14th nominations, for The Favorite and Mary Poppins Returns. The three-time Oscar winner (The Young Victoria, The Aviator and Shakespeare in Love) was also double nominated in 2016, for Carol and Cinderella; and in 1999, for Shakespeare in Love and Velvet Goldmine.

Ai-Ling Lee was double nominated this year in two typically male-dominated categories for First Man: She was nominated for sound editing alongside Mildred Iatrou Morgan and for mixing with Mary H. Ellis, along with Jon Taylor and Frank A. Montaño.

There are a total of four women nominated in a sound category Oscar this year. Nina Hartstone was nominated for sound editing for Bohemian Rhapsody with John Warhurt. The film was also nominated for mixing.

Steve Boeddeker was nominated in both the sound editing and mixing categories for Black Panther. For sound editing, he was nominated alongside the legendary Benjamin A. Burtt, a four-time Academy Award recipient whose work on Star Wars included creating the voice of R2D2 and the sound of a lightsaber. In mixing, Boedekker is a nominee alongside Brandon Proctor and Peter Devlin.

In an unusual circumstance, three of the five films nominated for the cinematography Oscar were also nominated in the foreign language film category. That includes Mexico’s entry Roma for Alfonso Cuaron, which additionally was the first nomination for a cinematographer that was also the film’s director; Poland’s Cold War for Lukasz Zal; and Germany’s Don't Look Away for Caleb Deschanel. Rounding out the cinematography category are The Favourite's Robbie Ryan and A Star Is Born's Matty Libatique.

In visual effects, Rob Bredow — who last spring was named head of Industrial Light & Magic — earned his first Oscar nomination for Solo: A Star Wars Story. He served as VFX supervisor.