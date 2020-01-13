Oscars: Will 'Star Wars' Repeat Wins 40 Years After the Original?

'The Rise of Skywalker' is Oscar nominated for its score, sound editing and visual effects.

A long time ago at the 1978 Academy Awards, Star Wars won six competitive Oscars plus a special achievement award. More than four decades later, will trophies for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker bookend the series?

On Monday, Rise of Skywalker earned nominations for its score (composer John Williams, who won an Oscar for the 1978 film, earned his 47th nomination); sound editing (Matthew Wood and David Acord); and VFX (Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy), with a mix of practical and digital effects.

George Lucas' original 1978 film earned Oscars for art direction, costume design, editing, score, sound (now sound mixing) and visual effects (in the pre-digital era, largely driven by models and miniatures). Additionally Ben Burtt received a special achievement award for the movie's sound effects, including the iconic swoosh of the lightsaber and beeps of R2D2. The game-changing film earned additional nominations for best picture, director, screenplay and supporting actor for Alec Guinness.

Its sequel, The Empire Strikes Back, went on to win Oscars in 1981 for sound and VFX, which is the last time the franchise won competitive Oscars. Empire, as well as 1983's Return of the Jedi each received special achievement awards for VFX.

Since then, the prequels of Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace (1999) earned three Oscar nominations, and 2002's Attack of the Clones and 2005's Revenge of the Sith earned one apiece.

JJ Abrams' 2015 The Force Awakens earned five nominations, and 2017's The Last Jedi earned four.