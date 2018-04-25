Paramount Grows Its Animation Slate With 'Monster on the Hill,' 'Luck'

Rachel Platten performed an original song from 'Wonder Park' during the animation presentation at CinemaCon.

Paramount Animation on Wednesday revealed that it has taken on two new projects: Monster on the Hill, which is being produced in partnership with ReelFX (which had been developing the film) and Walden Media; and Luck, produced in partnership with Skydance Animation, which previously announced the project in 2017.

The news was announced during Paramount's slate presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

Monster on the Hill is an adaptation of Rob Harrell's 2013 novel. Set in a world "where monsters are tame and monster wrestling is a popular sport, teenage Winnie seeks to follow in her father’s footsteps as a manager by turning an inexperienced monster into a contender," according to the studio. The film will be directed by Bradley Raymond from a screenplay by Matt Lieberman and Etan Cohen and is set for a 2020 release.

Luck is described as a comedy that "pulls back the curtain on the millennia-old battle between organizations of good luck and bad luck that secretly affects our daily lives." Alessandro Carloni (who co-directed DreamWorks Animation's Kung Fu Panda 3 with Jennifer Yuh Nelson) is helming from a screenplay by Jonathan Aibel and Glenn Berger (writers of the Kung Fu Panda films).

Also announced Wednesday, the next installment of the SpongeBob SquarePants movie, in association with Nickelodeon, has been titled It's a Wonderful Sponge and is slated for a 2020 release. SpongeBob TV series writer Tim Hill is penning the script and directing the film.

The presentation also included clips from Wonder Park (due out March 15, 2019) with a live performance of "Wonder," an original song from the film, by Rachel Platten.