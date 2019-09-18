Pioneering Sound Editor Cece Hall to Be Honored by MPSE

She's the first woman to be nominated for an Oscar in sound effects editing, for 'Top Gun,' who went on to win an Academy Award for 'The Hunt for Red October.'

Pioneering sound editor and designer Cecilia “Cece” Hall — the first woman to be nominated for an Oscar in sound effects editing, for Top Gun, who went on to win an Academy Award for The Hunt for Red October — will receive the Motion Picture Sound Editors Career Achievement Award on Jan. 19 during the 67th MPSE Golden Reel Awards.

In 1984, Hall also became the first woman elected president of MPSE. Additionally, she served on the executive committee of the Motion Picture Academy’s sound branch for seven years.

After beginning her career as an independent sound editor, Hall landed at Paramount Pictures in 1978 as the first woman hired in the sound-editing department. At Paramount, she supervised sound for films including Star Trek II & III, Beverly Hills Cop and Witness. Following her promotion to senior vp of postproduction sound, she oversaw sound for projects including The Hours, Stop-Loss, Clear and Present Danger and Charlotte’s Web.

She also worked with Paramount subsidiaries Vantage, MTV and Nickelodeon on films including Nacho Libre, Get Rich or Die Tryin' and Hustle & Flow. Along the way, she developed collaborative relationships with directors and producers including Scott Rudin, Peter Weir, Jerry Bruckheimer, Tony Scott and Tim Burton. In addition to her Academy Award for The Hunt for Red October, Hall has won two MPSE Golden Reel Awards, for Something So Right and Top Gun, among nine nominations.

In 1995, Hall was invited to teach at the UCLA Graduate School of Theatre, Film and Television/Media and remains the only professor teaching sound design. She has also taken residencies at Savannah College of Art and Design and California State University, Monterey.

“Cece Hall is one of the pillars of the sound community,” said MPSE president Tom McCarthy. “She is an exceptionally talented sound editor, who has created imaginative sound for many great films. As an executive at Paramount Pictures, she was a tireless advocate for filmmakers and sound artists and their projects. As an educator, she has inspired and shared her insights and experience with countless young people who’ve gone onto productive careers in the industry. We are delighted to recognize her diverse contributions to the art of entertainment sound with our Career Achievement Award.”

Added Hall, “I am honored and thrilled to be recognized by my peers in the MPSE. I have a long association with the organization and feel very passionate about its mission to promote sound editors and the craft of sound editing.”