Pixar's Cynthia Slavens, Dreamworks' Christina Lee Storm Among AIS Distinguished Leadership Award Honorees

The Advanced Imaging Society will honor 10 women with its Distinguished Leadership Award during its 10th annual Entertainment Technology Awards luncheon on Oct. 28 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Honorees include Cynthia Slavens, director of studio mastering and operations at Pixar; Christina Lee Storm, vp business operations, strategy and emerging technology at Dreamworks Animation; Susan Brandt, president of Dr. Seuss Enterprises; Jessica Brillhard, director MxR Lab, USC Institute for Creative Technologies and Dee Challis Davy, director, Festival of the Arts.

Also scheduled to receive the award are Vicki Dobbs Beck, executive in charge at ILM's ILMxLab; Michelle Grady, executive vp at Sony Pictures Imageworks; Patricia Keighley, chief quality guru at Imax; Holly Liu, co-founder of interactive entertainment firm Kabam and actor Tamera Mowry-Housley.

During the ceremony, the Society will present its Lumiere Technology Awards honoring 13 technical achievements, including approaches used to make Jon Favreau's The Lion King and Ang Lee's Gemini Man.