Pixar Short 'Loop' Named Siggraph Best of Show

Pixar's new animated short Loop, helmed by Erica Milsom, was named Best in Show for CG confab Siggraph's annual Computer Animation Festival Electronic Theater competition, which this year will be presented virtually due to COVID-19.

Because it was bestowed by a qualifying festival for the Academy Awards, the honor makes Loop a 2021 Oscar contender.

The 11-minute short, which is available on Disney+, follows two kids at canoe camp; it also features Pixar's first autistic character.

Siggraph also recognized The Beauty from Pascal Schelbli of Germany's Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg Animationsinstitut, which received the jury's choice award, and Gunpowder, from Romane Faure of France's Supinfocom Rubika, which was named best student project.

Siggraph will debut the showcase of these and all selections on Aug. 24, as part of a virtual version of the annual confab. “Though we won’t be able to gather in one room this summer, the Electronic Theater is about honoring amazing stories from the past year, and I am thrilled to be able to share it virtually for the first time ever,” said Electronic Theater director Munkhtsetseg Nandigjav.

“The diversity of content is something I am really excited about for this year’s show — not only do we have three world premieres, but we also have an incredible variety of cinematics, visual effects, student and experimental shorts, visual effects breakdowns, and more visualizations than we’ve seen at SIGGRAPH in a long time. I am also incredibly honored to offer an exclusive, virtual director’s anel to Ultimate participants that will feature two female directors,” added Nandigjav.