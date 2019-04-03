Pixar Unveils First 17 Minutes of 'Toy Story 4' at CinemaCon

Bonnie is off to kindergarten in the story.

Pixar Animation Studios on Wednesday unveiled the first 17 minutes of Toy Story 4 at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

Introducing the clip, producer Jonas Rivera took the stage, acknowledging the high bar Pixar had set as 2010's Toy Story 3 felt like a proper ending to the beloved Oscar-winning franchise, with Andy going to college and giving his toys a new home with young Bonnie.

Said Rivera: "But Woody is the protagonist. What if we put him in a new situation where he is questioning his own purpose?"

As the story continues, Bonnie is starting kindergarten, but she cries and doesn't want to go. As an arts and crafts project, she creates "Forky," a new toy from a spork, and Woody — always protective of Bonnie — realizes that Forky is “critical" to helping her adjust to her new surroundings.

The upcoming release, which is set to open June 21 brings back many of the original voice castmembers, including Tom Hanks as Woody and Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear. New to the franchise are Jordan Peele, Keegan-Michael Key, Keanu Reeves and Christina Hendricks.

Making his feature directorial debut is Josh Cooley, an Oscar-nominated writer for Inside Out.