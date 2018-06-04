Alamo Drafthouse Unveils "Big Show" Premium Large Format Theater Auditoriums

The Alamo Drafthouse cinema chain is introducing its own "The Big Show" premium large format auditoriums, which feature a large curved screen (a minimum of 66 feet), as well as recliner seats, Dolby Atmos immersive sound and 4K laser projection.

The first such theater will open at Alamo's 34th location — set to open in Woodbridge, Virginia this June — with Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, followed by Mission: Impossible - Fallout. The premium ticket price for The Big Show auditorium is $18.

Alamo Drafthouse is looking to give these auditoriums a circus-themed look, including what it describes as a “monster mouth” doorway designed by Austin, Texas-based design and fabrication studio, Blue Genie Art Industries.

In the next year, at least four additional Alamo theaters will add The Big Show screens, including locations in Denton, Texas (also set to open this June); Frisco, Texas; Woodbury, Minnesota and St. Louis.

The Woodbridge location uses a Barco laser projector. Denton and Woodbury will install Sony laser projectors. Mark Louis, director of presentation for Alamo Drafthouse, said, “At Alamo Drafthouse we present movies with state-of-the-art image and sound with the primary goal of showing the movie exactly the way the director intended."