Quentin Tarantino, Cinematographer Robert Richardson to Receive Duo Award at Camerimage

Quentin Tarantino and his longtime cinematographer Robert Richardson are set to receive the Camerimage Cinematographer-Director Duo Award on Nov. 16, during the closing night award ceremony at EnergaCamerimage.

Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, lensed by Richardson, will also be the cinematography festival’s closing night film.

"In their epic two-part Kill Bill, their twisted reimagination of World War II in Inglourious Basterds, their deconstruction of American myths in Django Unchained, their 70mm Western The Hateful Eight, and now, their heartbreaking and often uplifting recreation of a Los Angeles on the verge of change in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Richardson and Tarantino have created detailed, visually evocative stories that serve as reminders of why many of us fell in love with cinema," said festival director Marek Żydowicz.

Richardson is a three-time Oscar winner for JFK, The Aviator and Hugo. Tarantino won Academy Awards for his Pulp Fiction and Django Unchained screenplays.

Camerimage runs from Nov. 9-16 in Torun, Poland. Honorees include cinematographer John Bailey, who will receive a lifetime achievement award, and Peter Greenaway, who will be presented a lifetime achievement award in directing.