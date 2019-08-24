Disney Introduces Animated 'Raya and the Last Dragon', New Songs from 'Frozen 2' at D23

'Raya and the Last Dragon' is a Southeast Asia-inspired fantasy slated for a Thanksgiving 2020 release.

Walt Disney Feature Animation introduced a new fantasy, Raya and the Last Dragon, set for a Nov. 25, 2020 release, as well as new details about its Nov. 22 release Frozen 2 before an estimated 7,000 fans gathered Saturday at the company's D23 Expo in Anaheim.

Southeast Asia-inspired Raya and the Last Dragon is being written by screenwriter Adele Lim (Crazy Rich Asians) and explores the themes of community and hope. The title character is the fearless Raya, voiced by Cassie Steele, who goes on a quest to find the last dragon, Sisu, voiced by Awkwafina, "to bring light and unity back to their world." The story is set in the fantasy kingdom of Kumandra with five clans and is rendered with a painterly look.

Raya is directed by Paul Briggs and Dean Wellins, and produced by Osnat Shurer (Moana).

Jennifer Lee, who was named chief creative of Walt Disney Feature Animation following the departure of John Lasseter in 2018, introduced the Disney Feature Animation segment of the presentation, which included new details about Frozen 2, which she directed with Chris Buck, who joined her on stage.

Lee, who also wrote the screenplay, noted that the sequel to their 2014 Oscar winner would answer many questions including how Elsa got her powers.

The directors announced two new voice cast members: Westworld's Evan Rachel Wood, who plays Anna and Elsa's mother, Queen Iduna, in flashbacks; and This is Us' Sterling K. Brown as Lieutenant Mattias. Frozen 2's returning voice cast includes Kristen Bell at Anna, Idina Menzel as Elsa, Jonathan Groff as Kristoff and Josh Gad as Olaf.

Music played an enormous role in the original film's success, and Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, who won an Oscar for Frozen's "Let it Go," are returning to write music for the sequel. Also returning is composer Christophe Beck.

In a newly-unveiled preview clip, Menzel's Elsa sings a new ballad, "Into The Unknown." And live at D23, Bell, Menzel, Gad and Groff sang a second new song from the film, "Some Things Never Change," which closed the D23 presentation.

Brown and Wood were also on hand for the presentation.

Lee shares a producing credit with Frozen producer Peter Del Vecho.