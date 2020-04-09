Research Project to Study Remote-Working Behavior During Coronavirus Pandemic

London-based nonprofit Digital Production Partnership, whose member companies include Disney, Google, Sony and the BBC, has partnered with tech firm Signiant to chart behaviors around remote and distributed working in the media industry during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The organizations said they would survey media and entertainment companies across a four-month period, with an eye toward exploring how working practices may be permanently changed. Plans are to publish a short interim report halfway through the project and then a full report in July.

"We're living through a key moment in world history, and we know nothing will ever be quite the same again," said Mark Harrison, DDP managing director. "It's important that we capture in real-time how this crisis is changing the way we work. Research such as this will give us unique insights that will enable us to gain wisdom from an otherwise traumatic event."