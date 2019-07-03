Riot Games, Fox Sports Shortlisted for IBC Innovation Awards

The global competition recognizes the application of cutting-edge technology in media and entertainment.

Fox Sports and Riot Games are among the finalists for the IBC Innovation Awards, a global competition that recognizes inventive application of technology in media and entertainment.

The winners will be announced during a Sept. 15 ceremony at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam.

"Although we never look for a theme in our list of finalists, the shortlist usually reflects the wider industry," said jury chair Michael Lumley, a longtime BBC producer-director whose responsibilities included coverage of Prince Charles and Lady Diana's wedding. "This year you can definitely see that there are a number of projects which are global in their scale and which use new opportunities in connectivity to bring us astounding images, whether that is capturing life under the sea or the excitement of sports."

Below is the list of finalists in the three categories of content creation, content distribution and content everywhere.

CONTENT CREATION

Fox Sports for its augmented reality studio for Nascar

Riot Games for its remote production in Los Angeles of the League of Legends World Championships in Seoul, South Korea

SailGP and Timeline Television for remote production of SailGP, a new annual, global sports championship

Vodafone in Romania for enabling an 11-year-old guitarist to virtually join a rock band onstage through a 5G remote link

CONTENT DISTRIBUTION

Associated Press for its use of lasers through open water to bring broadcast-quality video from depths of 200 meters off the Seychelles

BT Sport for its practical demonstration of the use of 5G for remote production

COPA90 for its approach to social media and fan engagement globally from the 2018 FIFA World Cup

CONTENT EVERYWHERE

Deutsche Telekom for its 6K resolution, 360-degree service for providing immersive video experiences

ETV Bharat in India for building a news production and playout platform at a scale for 24 OTT channels in 13 languages, served by 5,000 journalists

Mediapro for delivering matches and fan entertainment from LaLiga Spanish football on Facebook Watch in Indian subcontinent

Disclosure: The Hollywood Reporter's tech editor Carolyn Giardina is a member of the jury.