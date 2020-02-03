'Rise of Skywalker' Sound Editors Reveal Secrets Behind 'Star Wars' and Baby Yoda's Voice

Skywalker Sound's David Acord and Matthew Wood discuss 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,' 'The Mandalorian' and Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

The supervising sound editors behind Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker are featured in a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter's Behind the Screen.

Sound editing Oscar nominees David Acord, who was also the film's sound designer, and Matthew Wood of Skywalker Sound describe how the film pays homage to the franchise by incorporating the iconic Star Wars sound of the original's legendary sound designer Ben Burtt while integrating new sounds and new characters. They do this by sharing little known behind the scenes stories.

The pair also discuss their work on Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge and Jon Favreau's The Mandalorian, which recently won a Motion Picture Sound Editors' Golden Reel Award. During this podcast, they reveal how they created the adorable voice of Baby Yoda.

Hosted by THR tech editor Carolyn Giardina, Behind the Screen features conversations with directors, cinematographers, editors and other artists behind the making of motion pictures and episodic series.

Hear it all below on Behind the Screen — and be sure to subscribe to the podcast to never miss an exciting episode.