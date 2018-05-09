Han Solo Stand-Alone Film's VFX Supervisor to Lead ILM

Lucasfilm's Industrial Light & Magic has upped Rob Bredow to the newly created role of senior vp, executive creative director and head of ILM.

Bredow joined ILM as a VFX supervisor in 2014 and shortly thereafter was named vp new media and head of Lucasfilm’s advanced development group. In 2015, he helped to launch ILMxLAB, which focuses on virtual reality and other immersive entertainment. In 2016, Bredow was promoted to chief technology officer of Lucasfilm. Currently, Bredow is serving as VFX supervisor and co-producer on Solo: A Star Wars Story, which hits theaters May 25.

Also Wednesday, ILM announced that Gretchen Libby has been promoted to vp marketing and production. Per the changes, Bredow will be in charge of ILM’s four studios — in London, San Francisco, Singapore and Vancouver — and report to Lucasfilm general manager Lynwen Brennan. Libby will report to Bredow.

“I’ve been working very closely with Rob over the past two years on Solo,” said Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy in a statement. “Filmmaking is often about problem solving and Rob comes to every challenge with a strong creative point of view and the ability to find the best solution every time. This and his business acumen make him an ideal candidate to lead ILM, which has always stood at the crossroads of technology and artistry.” Added Brennan. “I am thrilled that Rob is going to be leading ILM into the future. He is the perfect fit for the role combining creativity, innovation and business savvy.” "ILM is a special place. Getting to work with some of the best artists, engineers and producers in the business to create ground-breaking visuals for films and immersive experiences is an incredible honor," Bredow said. "Having grown up on movies like Terminator 2 and Jurassic Park, I fell in love with visual effects watching ILM's work. Being asked to lead this company in an exciting time of innovation is an incredible honor."

Prior to joining ILM, Bredow was the CTO and VFX supervisor at Sony Pictures Imageworks. He has worked on films such as Independence Day, Godzilla, Stuart Little, Castaway, Surf’s Up and Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs. He's also a member of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences (visual effects branch) and the AMPAS Scientific and Technical Council.

Libby started at ILM in 1997 as a production manager. She also served as a VFX producer and was involved in ILM's expansion in Singapore, Vancouver and London. “Gretchen is a key member of our executive team and has been instrumental in numerous strategic initiatives in recent years, from marketing the studio to our global expansion,” noted Brennan. “She brings depth of production understanding that is prized within the company and continues to be invaluable to our clients.”