Robert Richardson, Terence Blanchard, Randy Thom Among Awards Contenders Featured In 'Behind the Screen' Podcast
Throughout the year, The Hollywood Reporter's Behind the Screen has featured conversations with creative talent behind movies that could factor in this year's Oscar race.
Here's a chance to catch up on some of those discussions.
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Joker with cinematographer Lawrence Sher
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with cinematographer Robert Richardson
1917 with director Sam Mendes and cinematographer Roger Deakins
The Goldfinch with cinematographer Roger Deakins
John Wick Chapter 3 - Parabellum with director Chad Stahelski and cinematographer Dan Laustsen
SCORE
Harriet with composer Terence Blanchard
Yesterday with Daniel Pemberton
SOUND EDITING AND MIXING
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with supervising sound editor Wylie Stateman and production sound mixer Mark Ulano
Ford v Ferrari with Don Sylvester, David Giammarco and Paul Massey
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World with Randy Thom, Leff Lefferts and Brian Chumney
Rocketman with rerecording mixer Mike Prestwood Smith
Spider-Man: Far from Home with Steve Ticknor and Tony Lamberti
VISUAL EFFECTS
Avengers: Endgame with VFX supervisor Dan DeLeeuw
The Irishman with VFX supervisor Pablo Helman
Gemini Man with VFX supervisor Bill Westenhofer and Weta VFX supervisor Guy Williams
The Lion King with Robert Legato, Adam Valdez and Ben Grossman
