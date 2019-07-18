Rogers & Cowan Hires Gabriella Belzer to Head New "Behind the Camera" Services Initiative

Rogers & Cowan hired publicist Gabriella Belzer, president and founder of Kingmaker Communications, to lead a new "behind-the-camera" and below-the-line entertainment services arm that includes publicity, marketing, special events and film and TV awards campaigns for artists such as cinematographers, directors, producers, editors and visual effects artists.

Based in Los Angeles, Belzer will work within Rogers & Cowan’s entertainment group, led by co-presidents Alan Nierob and Fran Curtis. She will report to executive vp global corporate entertainment Dennis Dembia. As part of the move, Belzer will fold Kingmaker and its clients into Rogers & Cowan.

Said Nierob of Belzer, “The reputation she has developed and the quality of work she produces allows the agency to confidently expand our offerings to an even broader sector within the entertainment ecosystem, which is what we’ve really been focusing on and will continue to emphasize going forward.”