Roger Deakins Tops ASC Cinematographers Awards with '1917' Win

This is his fifth win in the feature category.

Roger Deakins' lensing of Sam Mendes' WWI drama 1917, which appears as an uninterrupted take, topped the feature film category of the 34th American Society of Cinematographers Awards, Saturday at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland.

This was the fifth ASC feature film category win for Deakins, a record that he now shares with Emmanuel "Chivo" Lubezki. Deakins previously won the award for The Shawshank Redemption, The Man Who Wasn’t There, Skyfall and Blade Runner 2049.

Also on Saturday, the ASC Spotlight Award, which was first handed out in 2014 and recognizes features that are screened at festivals, internationally or in limited theatrical release, was awarded to Jarin Blaschke for his black-and-white lensing of Robert Eggers' The Lighthouse.

Deakins, Blaschke, and three additional ASC feature category nominees — Rodrigo Prieto for Martin Scorsese's crime film The Irishman, Robert Richardson for Quentin Tarantino's 1969-set Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Lawrence Sher for Todd Phillips' psychological thriller Joker — are nominated for the Oscar in cinematography. In five of the last 10 years, the winner of the ASC feature competition went on to win the Oscar in cinematography. That included in 2017, when Deakins won both awards for Blade Runner 2049.

During the evening, Honeyland cinematographers Fejmi Daut and Samir Ljuma won the inaugural ASC Documentary Award. TV winners were Colin Watkinson for The Handmaid's Tale, C. Kim Miles for Project Blue Book and John Conroy for The Terror: Infamy.

Veteran cinematographer Frederick Elmes, known for work including David Lynch's Blue Velvet, received the ASC Lifetime Achievement Award; Donald Morgan, the Career Achievement in Television Award; Werner Herzog, the Board of Governors Award, Bruno Delbonnel, the International Award; and Don McCuaig, the Presidents Award.

The complete list of winners follows:

Theatrical Release

Roger Deakins, ASC, BSC for 1917 (WINNER)

Phedon Papamichael, ASC, GSC for Ford v Ferrari

Rodrigo Prieto, ASC, AMC for The Irishman

Robert Richardson, ASC for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Lawrence Sher, ASC for Joker



Spotlight Award

Jarin Blaschke for The Lighthouse (WINNER)

Natasha Braier, ASC, ADF for Honey Boy

Jasper Wolf, NSC for Monos

Documentary

Fejmi Daut and Samir Ljuma – Honeyland (WINNER)

Nicholas de Pencier – Anthropocene: The Human Epoch

Evangelia Kranioti – Obscuro Barroco

Episode of a Series for Non-Commercial Television

David Luther – Das Boot, “Gegen die Zeit” (Episode 6) (Sky)

M. David Mullen, ASC – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Simone” (Amazon)

Chris Seager, BSC – Carnival Row, “Grieve No More” (Amazon)

Brendan Steacy, CSC – Titans, “Dick Grayson” (DC Universe)

Colin Watkinson, ASC, BSC – The Handmaid’s Tale, “Night” (Hulu) (WINNER)

Episode of a Series for Commercial Television

Dana Gonzales, ASC – Legion, “Chapter 20” (FX)

C. Kim Miles, CSC, MySC – Project Blue Book, “The Flatwoods Monster” (History) (WINNER)

Polly Morgan, ASC, BSC – Legion, “Chapter 23” (FX)

Peter Robertson, ISC – Vikings, “Hell” (History)

David Stockton, ASC – Gotham, “Ace Chemicals” (Fox)



Motion Picture, Miniseries, or Pilot Made for Television

John Conroy, ISC – The Terror: Infamy, “A Sparrow in a Swallow’s Nest” (AMC) (WINNER)

P.J. Dillon, ISC – The Rook, “Chapter 1” (Starz)

Chris Manley, ASC – Doom Patrol, pilot (DC Universe)

Martin Ruhe, ASC – Catch-22, “Episode 5” (Hulu)

Craig Wrobleski, CSC – The Twilight Zone, “Blurryman” (CBS All Access)