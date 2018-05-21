Rogue Initiative, Emblematic Form Virtual Reality Content Agreement

The first projects will be 'Joan of Arc' and 'Trashed aka Rock and Roll Hotel.'

L.A.-based digital entertainment startup Rogue Initiative has entered into a film, TV and immersive content development partnership with virtual, augmented and mixed reality content developer Emblematic Group.

The companies report that there are two productions in active development: Joan of Arc, which "told as a political thriller, will embody her strength through a distinctly female perspective in a combined linear television and VR episodic format;" and Trashed aka Rock and Roll Hotel, a VR experience set to classic rock songs and hosted by a "legendary musician," which would "allow viewers to relive real-life instances of famous hotel room trashings and participate in the destruction."

An additional four to six joint projects are planned as part of the agreement.

“Rogue Initiative and Emblematic both have incredibly talented teams that share a deep passion for telling amazing stories and pioneering emerging technologies for film, television and immersive content," said Rogue co-founder and chief production and content officer Cathy Twigg in a statement. "Together we will multiply our capabilities on a myriad of levels ranging from social impact and science to fantasy and sci-fi."

Added Emblematic founder and CEO Nonny de la Peña: “I’m elated at the opportunity of this partnership, to develop projects with another cutting edge VR company that has a powerful woman at the helm."

Founded in 2015, Rogue is additionally developing VR content through a partnership with Michael Bay.