Roman Polanski's 'An Officer and a Spy' To Open Camerimage

Roman Polanski's An Officer and a Spy, lensed by his frequent collaborator Pawel Edelman (The Pianist), will open the 27th EnergaCamerimage cinematography festival on Nov. 9 in Torun, Poland.

The thriller, based on the novel by Robert Harris, recently received the Silver Lion and the FIPRESCI Award at the Venice Film Festival. An Officer and a Spy tells the story of Alfred Dreyfus, a French officer wrongly convicted of treason and sentenced to life imprisonment.

The cast includes Jean Dujardin (The Artist), Louis Garrel (The Dreamers) and Emmanuelle Seigner (Venus in Fur).

As previously announced, this year Camerimage will honor cinematographer John Bailey with its lifetime achievement award and Peter Greenaway with its award for lifetime achievement in directing.