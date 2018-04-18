Samsung, Ymagis Team Up for LED Cinema Screen Initiative (Exclusive)

The companies will demo the Samsung LED Screen with Ymagis' EclairColor HDR next week at CinemaCon.

Samsung and France-based cinema tech firm Ymagis Group have teamed up to demonstrate Samsung’s Cinema LED Screen in a theater system combined with Ymagis’ EclairColor HDR (high dynamic range) mastering and exhibition technology. The demos will take place next week at theater owners confab CinemaCon.

LED Screens marks a potentially massive change in cinema, moving from projection to LED panels. Samsung has already installed two in South Korea, one in Zurich, one in Bangkok and one in Shanghai. The first U.S. theater to offer the technology will be announced in advance of CinemaCon, which opens Monday in Las Vegas.

The Samsung LED Screen is already capable of producing HDR images; the addition of the EclairColor system is another option that would be available to theater owners. Ymagis’ cinema services company CinemaNext will offer installation of the Samsung LED Screen coupled with the EclairColor HDR system. Theater owners also have the option to add EclairColor HDR to separately-purchased Samsung Screens.

Of the compatibility of the Samsung LED screen with EclairColor HDR technology, Seog-gi Kim, executive vp, visual display business at Samsung, said, “The resulting high contrast showcases bright colors, pristine whites and deep blacks accurately and without distortion, creating a perfect arena for both 2D and 3D movies.”

To date, 126 cinema auditoriums have been equipped with EclairColor, including 59 in Germany, 54 in France and three in the United Kingdom.