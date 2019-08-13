Martin Scorsese's Longtime Rerecording Mixer to Be Honored by CAS

Tom Fleischman, whose next film is 'The Irishman,' will receive the Cinema Audio Society's Career Achievement Awards.

Rerecording mixer Tom Fleischman — a longtime collaborator with Martin Scorsese who won an Oscar for Hugo — will receive the Cinema Audio Society's Career Achievement Award at the 56th CAS Awards on Jan. 25 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.

In addition to Hugo, Fleischman was Oscar-nominated for Jonathan Demme's Silence of the Lambs, Warren Beatty's Reds and Scorsese's The Aviator and Gangs of New York. His additional credits with Scorsese include Goodfellas, The Departed and upcoming The Irishman.

Born and raised in New York, Fleischman is the son of legendary film editor Dede Allen and television documentary writer/producer/director Stephen Fleischman. He first worked for Scorsese and editor Thelma Schoonmaker doing temp dubs on Raging Bull, beginning a decades-long collaboration.

"Tom is a world-renowned sound mixer with a portfolio of over 190 films and over 20 television projects," said CAS president Karol Urban. "Whether collaborating with Martin Scorsese or mixing rare footage of some of the world’s most renowned musical artists, Tom is a powerhouse professionally as well as a true citizen of his community. He shares his passion for sound with all around him and generously gives back to his community as a board member and mentor to the next generation of professionals."

In television, Fleischman won Emmy Awards in 2006 for Scorsese’s documentary Bob Dylan: No Direction Home, and two in 2012 for Boardwalk Empire and History of The Eagles. He has also won a BAFTA (for Hugo) and seven CAS Awards.

Fleischman's recent projects include BlacKKKlansman, Free Solo and Scorsese’s Rolling Thunder Revue.