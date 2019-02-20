ScreenX Inks Exclusive Deal With DTS

All new ScreenX 4D cinema installations will offer DTS:X immersive sound.

DTS and Korea's CJ 4DPlex have formed a strategic alliance through which all new ScreenX 4D cinemas from CJ will exclusively offer DTS:X immersive sound.

The agreement will not impact existing installations, which were not tied to any one sound format.

“In addition to new ScreenX theaters featuring DTS:X, DTS and CJ 4DPlex will explore additional opportunities for collaboration; leveraging our combined extensive technology, business experience and relationships to deliver extraordinary entertainment experiences on an international scale,” said Geir Skaaden, executive vp and chief products and services officer at Xperi, which operates DTS as a wholly-owned subsidiary.

ScreenX currently has 200 auditoriums worldwide, 16 of which are U.S.-based.

DTS:X has been installed in approximately 800 screens worldwide, and roughly 200 titles have been released to theaters in the DTS:X audio format.