Creative Arts Emmys: 'GLOW's Shauna Duggin Becomes First Woman to Win Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Category

"I think this show in general breaks the mold and I'm so honored to be a part of it," she said.

GLOW stunt coordinator Shauna Duggin became the first woman to win the category for stunt coordination for a comedy series or variety special on Saturday at the Creative Arts Emmys.

"I'm honored to be first woman," she said backstage, adding that the community of stunt coordinators "have been my friends and mentors."

She added, "I think this show in general breaks the mold and I'm so honored to be a part of it."

Her work on the Netflix women's wrestling series bested a field of nominees that also included the stunt coordinators on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Cobra Kai, SNL and Shameless.