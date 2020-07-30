Skydance Animation Names Shane Prigmore Senior VP, Development

He joins the studio as it grows its slate, which currently includes upcoming 'Luck.'

Skydance Animation named Shane Prigmore to the newly created position of senior vp, development for animation, responsible for both feature and series productions.

Before joining Skydance, Prigmore served as vp, creative at Walt Disney Television Animation. His team was responsible for titles such as DuckTales, Amphibia and The Owl House, as well as upcoming Curse of Molly McGee, Phineas & Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe, Monsters at Work and Marvel's Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur.

Earlier, he worked at DreamWorks Animation, Warner Bros. Animation and Laika. He's a two-time Annie Award winner for character design, on DWA's The Croods and Laika's Coraline. Additional credits include character designer on DWA's How to Train Your Dragon.

“We are thrilled to have Shane join our team at this pivotal time as we continue to increase our film and series production,” said Skydance Animation president Holly Edwards, who leads the studio with John Lasseter. “He is well-respected in the animation industry and we are confident his creative instincts and wealth of experience will be an incredible resource as he partners with the studio’s directors and series creators.”

Skydance Animation’s upcoming feature slate includes Luck, directed by Peggy Holmes (Secret of the Wings), about the unluckiest girl who stumbles upon the never-before-seen world of good and bad luck; Spellbound (working title), directed by Vicky Jenson (Shrek), about a world of magic where a young girl must break the spell that has split her kingdom in two; and Pookoo (working title), written and directed by Nathan Greno (Tangled).