Sony to Open Digital Media Production Center in Los Angeles

Sony is opening a new Digital Media Production Center in Glendale, California, in May, which will be the company’s home to Los Angeles-based crews for gear, training and education about its latest production technologies that include 4K and high dynamic range capabilities.

Plans for this new facility were highlighted Sunday during the company’s NAB Show press conference in Las Vegas, which was held at Sony’s exhibition booth before a stunning 8-foot 4K Crystal LED screen that the company is promoting for broadcast or to replace theatrical projection in cinemas. It will be displayed again in a few weeks at CinemaCon.

Sony also revealed at NAB Show that Fox Sports has selected this modular Crystal LED display technology as part of its Moscow studio that will be constructed this spring for coverage of the FIFA World Cup.

Cameras were also a big part of Sony’s announcements. Its new top-of-the-line Venice large-format camera, which began shipping two months ago, is already in use on some commercial and TV work, the company said, revealing that cinematographer Sidney Sidell, whose credits include Empire, is using it to lens an upcoming pilot.

The notion of 8K — a whopping 16 times the resolution of HD — has long been considered future technology, but it continues to feel more real. Sony introduced its UHC 8300 camera for live production, capable of shooting 8K, HDR at 120 frames per second. Japan’s NHK, which is testing its 8K broadcasting system with an eye toward launching in 2020 for the Tokyo Olympics, is already using the camera. At NAB Show, Sony showed some dazzling test footage shot with the camera during Brazil’s 2018 Carnival.

The tech giant also highlighted its growing line of camcorders with 4K and HDR support. It is expanding its large-format sensor category with the XDCAM handheld camcorder FS5 II with 4K, HDR and 120fps capabilities. It also introduced the handheld 4K PXW-Z280 and a 4K compact camcorder PXW-Z190.