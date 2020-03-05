Sony's 'Bloodshot' to be Released in Immersive ICE Cinema Format

L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles opened the first ICE theater in the U.S. last December.

Sony's Vin Diesel-starrer Bloodshot will be the next motion picture release in the immersive ICE cinema format.

The studio has been experimenting with the emerging format, having previously released its Jumanji: The Next Level for ICE installations.

Launched three years ago by France's CRG Cinemas, the ICE theater concept features non-reflecting LED panels flanking each side of the auditorium to fill the moviegoer’s peripheral vision with custom, ambient images as the feature film is shown on the front screen. The format also also includes immersive sound and laser projection.

There are 36 ICE theater locations in France. The first in the U.S. opened in late 2019 at Regal's L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles. Last month, Vox Cinemas in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia debuted the first ICE theater in that region.

Bloodshot opens in the U.S. on March 13, Saudi Arabia on March 12 and in France on March 25.