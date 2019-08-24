Pixar Reveals 'Soul' Voice Cast, 8 Minutes of 'Onward' at D23

Pixar's two-time Oscar-winning director Pete Docter revealed the voice cast and story for his next animated feature, Soul, on Saturday during its D23 Expo presentation.

Soul, which tackles the question "Why am I here?," follows Joe, a middle-school band teacher who loves to play jazz. He dreams of playing at New York's "Half Note" jazz club, and then gets a lucky break when he lands at the "You Seminar," where "you" get your traits.

Joe will be voiced by Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, and his mother will be voiced by Phylicia Rashad. Joe's nemesis, Paul, will be voiced by Hamilton's Daveed Diggs. Joe Gardner and 22 — two characters that Joe meets at the "You Seminar" — will be voiced by Jamie Fox and Tina Fey. The cast joined Docter and some of the creative team on stage.

Music will play a big role in the film, and Soul will include music from Jon Batiste, a score by Trent Reznor and original jazz by Atticus Ross.

Dana Murray, an Oscar nominee for Pixar's Lou short, is producing.

Docter, who won Oscars for Up and Inside Out, was named Pixar's chief creative officer in the spring of 2018, after the studio parted ways with John Lasseter. This was his first D23 making opening remarks on behalf of Pixar.

Slated to open March 6, Onward follows two brothers — the elder voiced by Chris Pratt and shy young brother by Tom Holland — who reside in a suburban fantasy world where they use some magic and embark on a quest to meet their late father. It's written and directed by Dan Scanlon and produced by Kori Rae, who previously teamed on Monsters University. Scanlon said the story was inspired by the loss of his father when he and his brother were younger.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus voices the mother, and on the quest, they meet a magical character voiced by Octavia Spencer.

Another pair of brothers — Academy Award winner Mychael Danna (Life of Pi) and multi-Emmy nominee Jeff Danna (The Kid Stays in the Picture) — are composing the score. The brothers are frequent collaborators who previously wrote the score for Pixar's The Good Dinosaur.