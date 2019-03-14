Sound Editors Becky Sullivan and Andrew DeCristofaro Join Sony

Supervising sound editors Becky Sullivan and Andrew DeCristofaro, who shared a 2015 Academy Award nomination for their work on Angelina Jolie’s Unbroken, have joined Sony Pictures Post Production Services.

The pair have collaborated on numerous films over the years, including this year’s best picture Oscar winner Green Book, with DeCristofaro serving as supervising sound editor and Sullivan as ADR supervisor. Sony Pictures is building theater-style studios with sound design and mixing capabilities for the two sound artists on the studio lot.

DeCristofaro and Sullivan are the latest in a list of top sound talent that has joined the expanding Sony Pictures roster and facilities in recent years. Others have included Will Files (War for the Planet of the Apes) and Julian Slater (Baby Driver).

Sullivan is one of the few women serving as supervising sound editor on high-profile studio films, including, recently, Columbia Pictures’ A Dog’s Way Home and Ghostbusters (2016) and Paramount Pictures’ The Big Short. Alongside her Oscar nomination, she is a recipient of a BAFTA Award (The Fugitive) and two MPSE Golden Reel Awards (Unbroken, Under Siege).

DeCristofaro was recently nominated for a MPSE Golden Reel Award for Green Book. He is the recipient of five Golden Reel Awards and five Giant Screen Cinema Association Awards. DeCristofaro has supervised over 120 feature films, including Columbia’s Ghostbusters (2016), Lionsgate’s The Spy Who Dumped Me and Disney/Marvel’s Iron Man 3.