Sound Pros Rick Ash, Ron Eng Join Periscope's New Hollywood Facility

Sound pros Rick Ash and Ron Eng have joined Chicago-headquartered Periscope Post & Audio’s recently launched Hollywood facility.

Ash, a re-recording mixer who won Emmy Awards for his work on the miniseries Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee, Warm Springs and Live from Bagdad, brings more than 200 credits across independent features, television and documentaries.

Eng, a supervising sound editor, sound designer and re-recording mixer, earned two Emmy Award nominations last year for Twin Peaks. His credits include animated feature Coraline and David Lynch classic Mulholland Drive. In their first project for Periscope, Ash and Eng are handling sound for an undisclosed Netflix series.

Ash and Eng will also oversee sound talent at the Hollywood facility, which is led by general manager and industry vet Ben Benedetti. The sound department features a theatrical mix stage with an Avid S6 digital console, Pro Tools and Dolby Atmos capability, as well as three additional mix stages also featuring Avid S6 consoles, Pro Tools and Dolby Atmos.