Stan Lee Posthumously Inducted Into Visual Effects Society Hall of Fame

The Visual Effects Society announced that Walt Disney, Stanley Kubrick and Stan Lee will be posthumously inducted into its VES Hall of Fame.

The Society also announced Tuesday that VFX pro Susan Thurmond O’Neal — who has worked at studios including Digital Domain and The Mill — will receive its annual Founders Award. Oscar-winning VFX supervisor and USC professor Michael Fink will be granted lifetime VES membership and FotoKem’s chief strategy officer, Mike Brodersen, with honorary VES membership. They will be recognized at a member reception in October.

“Our VES honorees represent a group of exceptional artists, innovators and professionals who have had a profound impact on the field of visual effects,” said VES board chair Mike Chambers in a released statement. “We are proud to recognize those who helped shape our shared legacy and continue to inspire future generations of VFX practitioners.”