'Star Wars: Tales From Galaxy's Edge' Coming to Virtual Reality

Connected to the Disney Parks’ land, it's in development by Lucasfilm’s ILMxLAB with Oculus Studios.

A virtual reality experience based on the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attractions at the Disneyland and Disney World Resorts is in development by ILMxLAB, Lucasfilm’s immersive entertainment studio, in collaboration with Facebook's VR unit Oculus Studios.

Scheduled for release later this year exclusively for Oculus goggles, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge takes place between Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on the planet of Batuu, on the outskirts of Black Spire Outpost of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. The original story will feature both new and familiar Star Wars characters.

“This action-packed adventure not only speaks to the promise of connected and complementary experiences by extending the lore around Black Spire Outpost, it represents another meaningful step in ILMxLAB’s quest to transition from storytelling – one-way communication – to storyLIVING, where you’re inside a world making consequential choices that drive your experience forward." said Vicki Dobbs Beck, ILMxLAB executive-in-charge, in a released statement.

The Star War brand has been a big part of ILMxLAB's immersive content strategy, starting with VR experience Trials on Tatooine, which in 2016 helped launch the new unit.