Stephen Lighthill Named President of American Society of Cinematographers

Stephen Lighthill was elected president of the American Society of Cinematographers, succeeding Kees van Oostrum, who has led the organization since 2016 and reached his term limit.

Also on Tuesday, Amy Vincent was elected first vp; Bill Bennett, second vp; John Simmons, third vp; Levie Isaacks, treasurer; Gregg Heschong, secretary; and David Darby, sergeant at arms.

A member of the ASC since 1999, Lighthill also served as the society's president from 2012-13 and this past year was its first vp.

The DP, whose credits including Nash Bridges and Vietnam War Story, also serves as AFI Conservatory Cinematography Discipline Head and has taught and helped mentor countless cinematographers over the years.

Lighthill was honored with the ASC Presidents Award in 2018, and earlier received the Society of Camera Operators' 2000 President's Award. In addition to his work for the ASC, he has served on the International Cinematographers Guild's executive board.

Newly-elected board officers Vincent also co-chairs the ASC Future Practices committee, formed in response to COVID-19; and Simmons co-chairs the ASC Vision committee, which addresses diversity and inclusion.

Outgoing president van Oostrum served four consecutive terms as ASC president and is next starting a new role as president of IMAGO, the International Federation of Cinematographers whose member societies include the ASC.