Sterling K. Brown Accepts NAB Television Chairman's Award

The actor reflected on what his mother taught him and talked about his hope to "entertain, educate and edify."

During his acceptance of the Television Chairman's Award on Tuesday at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show in Las Vegas, This Is Us Emmy and Golden Globe winner Sterling K. Brown talked about his intention to use the platform he has been given in positive ways.

"'People are watching you.' This was a constant refrain from my mother, reminding me that actions have ramifications. How I represent myself mattered. Now more that ever, my mother's mantra echos in my mind," the actor said.

"It's a wonderful privilege and enormous responsibility to be seen on network television, because now I have what people refer to as a platform," Brown continued. "People aren't just watching, they want to hear what I have to say, which has begged the question, what do I want to say? Whether with my acting or as producer with my new production company Indian Meadows, or with any charitable organization I choose to partner with, or whether I'm home with family and friends, my hope is to entertain, educate and edify. If I can make people laugh, encourage to them to think, and inspire them to be a better version of themselves, I consider myself blessed to live a life worth living." He also thanked the broadcasters for "what you do to improve the lives of your viewers and listeners every day."

An address by FCC chairman Ajit Pai opened the presentation. Pai emphasized that two years ago, when he was appointed to his post, he began a review of broadcasting rules to identify outdated regulations and make changes to help broadcasters keep pace with the times. "We have issued a total of 11 orders and are still working on additional measures," he said.

He received applause as he asserted that "broadcasters should and will be a allowed to complete without having to beg the FCC for permission." That includes its next-gen broadcasting system, a big focus at this year's NAB Show.

Also during the ceremony, Cindy Hutter Cavell received the NAB's Television Engineering Achievement Award. "I'm honored to be the first woman to receive this award since its inception in 1959," she said. "I won't be the last, since there are now so many talented women in broadcasting. There are now tens of thousands of talented women working in broadcast technology.... There are so many amazing women in this industry that deserve recognition, and I expect to see them on this stage very soon."

Her husband, Garrison C. Cavell, accepted the Radio Engineering Achievement Award.