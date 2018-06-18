Technicolor's Visual Effects Rebrand to Be Led by Rachel Matchett

The venture will operate as a separate unit from MPC and other Technicolor-owned VFX companies.

Technicolor is rebranding the VFX services offered within Technicolor Production Services as Technicolor Visual Effects. In doing so, it has hired Rachel Matchett to lead the unit.

Technicolor Visual Effects represents boutique offices in Los Angeles, Toronto and London, operating as a separate unit from Technicolor's additional VFX brands, The Mill, Mr. X Mikros and MPC, the latter responsible for Oscar-winning work on 2016's The Jungle Book and 2017's Blade Runner 2049.

Recent work that has come out of the unit now called Technicolor Visual Effects includes shots for Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, Paddington 2, as well as episodic series This is Us, Anne with an E and Black Mirror.

Matchett moves over from MPC, where she spent nearly a decade, most recently as MPC London's global head of production. In that role, she and her department oversaw VFX on titles including The Jungle Book and Blade Runner 2049.

"Her responsibilities at Technicolor include managing greatly expanded teams in Los Angeles, Toronto and London, while integrating VFX production into a global pipeline," said Technicolor’s president of worldwide post production Sherri Potter in a released statement.

"While continuing to support clients who do color finishing with us," added Matchett, "we are excited to work with storytellers from script to screen."