'Terminator' Location-Based Virtual Reality Experience Revealed

Location-based virtual reality startup Spaces has confirmed that it is developing a multiplayer VR experience based on Skydance's Terminator Genisys property.

Details are sketchy at press time, though the company confirmed that locations would soon open in the U.S., including in Los Angeles and San Jose, and internationally, including Japan and China. Additionally, theater chain Cinemark has said it plans to provide locations for Spaces VR.

Spaces declined to comment on the business model and relationship with Skydance.

According to the announcement of the project, "teams of guests will help save humanity from an insidious villain of mankind’s own making: Skynet — moving through the world around them, feeling the thunderous explosions, the rush of wind from airships and the thrill of ultimate victory."

Spaces CTO Brad Herman added that the experience combines "physical props, dynamic movement and environmental effects."

A Los Angeles-based virtual and mixed reality startup focused on location-based experiences, Spaces has raised roughly $10 million to date.