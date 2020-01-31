'The Irishman' Film Editor Thelma Schoonmaker Featured on 'Behind the Screen' Podcast

Editor Thelma Schoonmaker — one of Martin Scorsese's most trusted collaborators for half a century — is featured in a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter's Behind the Screen podcast.

The Irishman editor holds a record three Oscar statuettes — for 1980's Raging Bull, 2004's The Aviator and 2006's The Departed — a record she shares with Steven Spielberg's longtime editor Michael Kahn, as well as the late Daniel Mandell and Ralph Dawson.

During the conversation, Schoonmaker talks about her work from Raging Bull to The Irishman, an urgent need for Hollywood to focus on film preservation and a personal project in the works: "I am reading my husband’s [the late director Michael Powell] diaries now," she relates. "They’re very important for me to work on in the period between now and our next movie, to try and get them published."

She continues, "We’re trying to make a documentary about Powell and Pressburger, this incredible partnership. That will be centered around Marty’s incredible knowledge of their films and how they impacted him so deeply, because they’re very unusual."

On The Irishman, she admits, "this film came together amazingly quickly because it had been so well thought out by Scorsese and Steve Zaillian. I was stunned, actually, how quickly it came together. They just hit it. They knew what they wanted to do."

Hosted by THR tech editor Carolyn Giardina, Behind the Screen features conversations with directors, cinematographers, editors and other artists behind the making of motion pictures and episodic series.

Hear it all below on Behind the Screen — and be sure to subscribe to the podcast to never miss an exciting episode.