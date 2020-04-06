'Tiger King' Editor Reveals How the "Bonkers" Story Unfolded in the Cutting Room

There was "a lot of material, characters that didn't make it into the cut at all," says Doug Abel in a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter's 'Behind the Screen.'

Editor Doug Abel provides a behind-the-scenes look at Netflix’s Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness in a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s Behind the Screen series.

In a remotely recorded episode, Abel — whose credits include Michael Moore’s Fahrenheit 11/9 and Errol Morris’ Oscar winning documentary The Fog of War — shares how this series started with a look at the treatment of animals and evolved into a story beyond belief that follows several big cat collectors and animal rights activists, centering on breeder and former zoo owner Joe Exotic. His story ranges from a presidential run to a 22-year prison sentence after he was found guilty for his role in a murder for hire plot to kill his rival, Carole Baskin.

Abel describes some of the material and characters that didn't make it into the series. "We did end up with a lot of material, character that didn't make it into the cut at all." He also says episode two was his favorite, as it was "the core of how bonkers this place is."

