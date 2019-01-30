Tom Cruise Makes Surprise Appearance at Advanced Imaging Society Awards

'Mission Impossible: Fallout' helmer Christopher McQuarrie, 'Ready Player One' and 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' are among the honorees.

Tom Cruise made a surprise appearance Wednesday at the Advanced Imaging Society Awards to present its honorary Harold Lloyd Award for achievement in filmmaking to his Mission: Impossible — Fallout director, Christopher McQuarrie.

During the 10th AIS Awards, held Wednesday night at the Steven J. Ross Theater at Warner Bros. Studios, Cruise and McQuarrie also accepted the trophy for best scene or sequence, for Mission: Impossible — Fallout's thrilling final helicopter chase sequence. McQuarrie thanked New Zealand, "the only country that would let us shoot the the helicopter sequence."

Presenting the Harold Lloyd Award, Cruise said McQuarrie “applies cutting edge technology beautifully" and "like Harold Lloyd, respects the audience ... and understands that story is everything."

"Our single greatest piece of technology is Tom Cruise," said McQuarrie. "I have an unfair advantage. Whatever we come up with, Tom's response is ‘Yeah, I’ll do that. How are you going to shoot it?' That sets in motion the development of new technology.”

During the evening, Ready Player One grabbed awards for best live action 3D feature, stereography, and 2D/3D conversion. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse received a pair of awards, for best animated 3D feature and stereography, while Black Panther was recognized for best immersive feature.

A Star Is Born was recognized for creative use of HDR in a live action feature; Roma, for use of HDR in a foreign language film; and Ralph Breaks the Internet, for use of HDR in an animated feature.

The complete list of honorees follows:

Best Animated Short: Bao (Pixar)

Best 3D Documentary: Volcanoes (SK Films)

Best Documentary- International: Planet Power (NWAVE)

Best Immersive Experience Entertainment Feature: Black Panther (Marvel)

Best Feature Film Live Action: Ready Player One (Amblin Entertainment)

Best Stereography Live Action Feature: Ready Player One (Amblin Entertainment)

Best Animated Feature Film: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures Animation)

Best Stereography for Animated Feature Film: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures Animation)

Best Scene or Sequence: Mission: Impossible — Fallout (Paramount)

Best 2D to 3D Conversion: Ready Player One (Amblin Entertainment)

Best Location Based VR Experience: HOLOGATE

Best Use of HDR in a Feature Motion Picture: A Star Is Born (Warner Bros.)

Best Use of HDR in a Feature Motion Picture Foreign Language: Roma (Netflix)

Best Use of HDR in a Series: Lost in Space (Netflix)

Best Use of HDR in an Animated Feature: Ralph Breaks the Internet (Disney Animation Studios)

Governors Award: They Shall Not Grow Old (WingNut Films)

Best VR Immersive Experience: Hero (Ink Stories)

Best Use of VR for Education: One Strange Rock (National Geographic)

Best Use of Virtual Production: Shark Tank (Sony Innovation Studios)

Best Use of VR for Social Impact: Van Jones' The Messy Truth (Magic Labs Media/Meridian Hill Pictures)

Best Use of VR for Health and Well-being: TRIPP

Best 360 Film: Sun Ladies (Jack Blue/Lucid Dream Productions)

Best Use of VR/AR for Retail Brand: Holoroom- Lowes Innovation Labs

Best Interactive Brand Experience: EBAY Holiday- EBAY - KERV

Best VR Experience - Animated: Cycles (Walt Disney Animation)

Best Use of 8K Production: Hanabi, Japan

Sir Charles Wheatstone Award: Cinionic

Harold Lloyd Award: Christopher McQuarrie